Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Veru posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 25.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERU. ValuEngine cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veru to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Veru by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 507,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Veru by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 330,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veru by 12,842.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 321,069 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 313,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

VERU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 417,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $209.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Veru has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

