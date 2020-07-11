Vid Price Down 30.9% This Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Vid has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $267,474.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vid has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One Vid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.90 or 0.01987062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00066913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00117435 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,592,381 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.