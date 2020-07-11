vSlice Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One vSlice token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. Over the last seven days, vSlice has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. vSlice has a total market cap of $52,699.54 and $10.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.01984940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00066878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00117378 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice was first traded on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

