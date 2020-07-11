Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Shares of WBA opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

