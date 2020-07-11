Waves Enterprise (WEST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $66,615.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $66,615.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001996 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.02007750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00116471 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,247,175 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.