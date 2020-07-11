Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $225.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.87.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W stock opened at $223.76 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $230.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $4,535,109.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,995,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,060,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,350 shares of company stock worth $15,788,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.