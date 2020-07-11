William Blair Lowers National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised National General from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National General in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. National General has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.17.

National General stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. National General has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National General will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in National General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in National General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in National General by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in National General by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in National General by 26.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

