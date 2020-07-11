WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002295 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and $2.71 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.54 or 0.05051799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033220 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

