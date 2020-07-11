YEE (YEE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.18 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, DEx.top, ABCC and FCoin. YEE has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.97 or 0.05011828 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053872 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033073 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DEx.top, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, OKEx, Huobi and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

