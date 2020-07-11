YGGDRASH Achieves Market Cap of $594,513.69 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $594,513.69 and approximately $16,215.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

