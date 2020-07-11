Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.51). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.43) to ($6.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($4.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 59,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 279.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 42,643 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 78,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

