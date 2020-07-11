Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08).

LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 649,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,239. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $470.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

