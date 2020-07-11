Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($0.45). Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 287.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

THC stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 1,594,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

