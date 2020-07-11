Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clarus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Clarus stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 102,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $311.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Clarus by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Clarus by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Clarus by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.