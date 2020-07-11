Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.46.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $1,541,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,364.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $47,735,305. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

COUP stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $308.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,349. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $314.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.55 and its 200 day moving average is $181.52. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.36 and a beta of 1.50.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.