Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $226.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.16 million and the lowest is $217.97 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $235.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $897.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.52 million to $927.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $910.44 million, with estimates ranging from $866.07 million to $989.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRA. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price target on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE:PRA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,013. The company has a market capitalization of $776.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.24. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

