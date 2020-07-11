Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post $1.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $5.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 million to $5.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.45 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 1,490.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million.

ACRS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACRS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.98. 1,267,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,353. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

