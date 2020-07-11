Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Franklin Street Properties posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

FSP traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.94. 188,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.