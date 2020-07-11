Zacks: Brokerages Expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.11). Potlatchdeltic posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 116%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Potlatchdeltic.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $39.60. 792,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 1.33. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In related news, Director Larry Peiros acquired 6,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potlatchdeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.