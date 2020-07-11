Zacks Investment Research Lowers OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

OGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut OrganiGram from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $261.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. OrganiGram’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 934.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

