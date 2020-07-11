Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $400,270.52

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin and HitBTC. Zeepin has a market cap of $400,270.52 and $12,315.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.01981964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00190001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117791 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

