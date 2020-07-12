$149.31 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to post sales of $149.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.45 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $317.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $781.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.46 million to $840.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $896.86 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.93.

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.39. 401,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,709. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

