$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eBay by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $345,550,000 after acquiring an additional 158,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in eBay by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $336,117,000 after acquiring an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,750,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,011,079. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

