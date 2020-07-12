$99.53 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will post sales of $99.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.75 million and the lowest is $96.30 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $103.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $420.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $430.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $448.97 million, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $458.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BMI. Argus began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of BMI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 113,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,841. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMI. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.