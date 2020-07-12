A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.7-52.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.09 million.A10 Networks also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.07-0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of ATEN opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $103,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $283,795 in the last ninety days. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

