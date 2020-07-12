Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aaron's outpaced the industry in the past three months on upbeat second-quarter 2020 guidance. The stock also received a boost after earnings and sales beat in first-quarter 2020. The company witnessed robust top-line performance in the first quarter, driven by an increase in Progressive revenues stemming from strong growth in invoice volumes and a solid customer base. Also, transformation initiatives, including store fleet optimization, omni-channel expansion and investment in loyalty program bode well. However, the company bearing the brunt of the ongoing global COVID-19 situation owing to which the company had earlier withdrawn its guidance for 2020. Further, weakness in Aaron’s business unit and soft revenues from its franchisee stores remain concerns.”

Get Aaron's alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAN. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aaron’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.90.

Shares of AAN opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,296,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after acquiring an additional 195,858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 44.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aaron’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after acquiring an additional 71,844 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Aaron’s by 37.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Aaron’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.