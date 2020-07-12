Aave Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.69 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Aave has a market capitalization of $304.26 million and approximately $20.69 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 59.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002523 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.19 or 0.05069563 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, ABCC, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Gate.io and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

