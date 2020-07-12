ABB’s (ABB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital cut ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of ABB opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. ABB has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 105.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

