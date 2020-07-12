Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $242.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.41.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $276.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.12.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 13,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.