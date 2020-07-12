Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.41.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $276.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.12.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.