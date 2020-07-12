Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BXS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Bancorpsouth Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

BXS opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.46. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

