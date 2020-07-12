Bank of America Begins Coverage on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMCR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Amcor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amcor by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 43.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

