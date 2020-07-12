Bank of America Upgrades Herc (NYSE:HRI) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Herc in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Herc stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $863.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Herc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 911.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after buying an additional 763,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,081,000 after buying an additional 415,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,610,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,524,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Herc by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,721,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,136,000 after buying an additional 180,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

