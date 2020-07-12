Barclays Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $95.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.70.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,073,970 shares of company stock worth $89,664,090 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

