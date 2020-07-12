Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.
Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.24.
In related news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
