Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

