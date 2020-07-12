BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $56,020.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.19 or 0.05069563 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033462 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,999,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

