Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $186.16 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and $952.68 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $186.16 or 0.02007126 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, MBAex, HitBTC and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00197621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00116039 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 345.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,458,258 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, BigONE, Hotbit, CoinEx, Poloniex, Koinex, Bitrue, YoBit, OKEx, Kraken, Gate.io, FCoin, Indodax, Bibox, BX Thailand, Upbit, CoinZest, ZB.COM, Bitkub, HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, DragonEX, Coinbit, Korbit, IDAX, WazirX, Coinsquare, OTCBTC, Bitbns, MBAex, Binance and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.