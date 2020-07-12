BMO Capital Markets Boosts Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $501.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $346.00 to $501.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.33.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $370.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.00. Msci has a 1-year low of $206.82 and a 1-year high of $379.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Msci will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,349,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750 in the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 512.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Msci during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Msci by 82.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

