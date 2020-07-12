BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Amcor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

AMCR opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amcor by 11.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 102,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

