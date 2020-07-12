Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,438.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12,371.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,955,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,798 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.5% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 256,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,092 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

