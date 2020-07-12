Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 134,659,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,841,896,000 after buying an additional 44,444,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,788,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.