Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.79.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.