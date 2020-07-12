Citigroup Boosts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $30.00

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.82.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Analyst Recommendations for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit