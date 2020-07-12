Citigroup Boosts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $30.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.82.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

