Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) PT Raised to $73.00

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLGX. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised shares of Corelogic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corelogic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $69.36.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

In other news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $162,849.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,118 shares in the company, valued at $924,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Corelogic in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Corelogic in the second quarter valued at $994,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Corelogic in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

