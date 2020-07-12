Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $185.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2021 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.40.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $196.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,832 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,564,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

