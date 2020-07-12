Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $21.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Delek US from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts expect that Delek US will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 305,550 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,391,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 669,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.