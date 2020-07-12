Deutsche Bank’s (DB) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, May 8th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.

NYSE DB opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the first quarter worth $64,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the first quarter worth $73,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

