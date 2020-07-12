DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $86.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,311,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

