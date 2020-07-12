Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 113.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

