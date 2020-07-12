Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.35 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,164. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

